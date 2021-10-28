HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,068 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $533,446,000 after buying an additional 2,366,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,931,568 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,577 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in HP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $348,654,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after purchasing an additional 620,840 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

