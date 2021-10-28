H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.89.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HR.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.05. 558,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.88 and a one year high of C$17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.