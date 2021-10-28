HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $239.16 million and approximately $196.90 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00208760 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00099116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 239,279,504 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

