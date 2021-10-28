Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.58

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.58 and last traded at C$15.86, with a volume of 2812936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.14.

HUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 18.54.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bitfury Holding B.V. sold 206,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total transaction of C$2,114,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,215,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$135,322,009.60. Also, Director Jeremy Sewell purchased 184,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,071,742.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 184,977 shares in the company, valued at C$2,071,742.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 656,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,092,958.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

