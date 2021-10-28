I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $1,478.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 10% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.77 or 0.00299054 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015674 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,191,112 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

