IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.47.

IAG stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

