Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of Iberdrola stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

