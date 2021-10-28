IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. IDACORP updated its FY21 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.900 EPS.

IDA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.59. 5,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

