Ilika (LON:IKA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.67

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.67 ($2.23) and traded as low as GBX 117 ($1.53). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.53), with a volume of 340,865 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £183.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 170.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Ilika Company Profile (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

