Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.

NYSE:ITW opened at $222.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $192.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.05). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.29.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

