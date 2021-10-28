Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Cap Reaches $56.58 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $56.58 million and $3.90 million worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00069505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00070382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,625.57 or 1.00365493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.09 or 0.06992976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars.

