Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Stake Boosted by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Independence were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $162,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $200,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Independence in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

ACQRU stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

