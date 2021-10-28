Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 937,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,978. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.92. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 111,942 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Independence Realty Trust worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

