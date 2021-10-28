Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,774 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

