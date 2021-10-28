ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.00 by Barclays

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.80 ($17.41) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.09 ($15.40).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

