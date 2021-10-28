Injective Protocol (INJ) Market Cap Achieves $473.38 Million

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $473.38 million and approximately $36.30 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $10.84 or 0.00017790 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00205794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00098797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

