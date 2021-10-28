InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-$1.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-$347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $339.54 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD stock traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,156. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. InMode has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InMode stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.71% of InMode worth $51,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

