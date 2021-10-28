Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 6,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 620,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVZ. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

