Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £177,200 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £177,200 ($231,512.93).

Simon Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Simon Hayes purchased 7,273 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.85) per share, with a total value of £65,966.11 ($86,185.15).

LON FGT opened at GBX 882 ($11.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 897.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.23. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.