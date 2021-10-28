Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £11,060.70 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 161.25 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.12. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Barclays raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.