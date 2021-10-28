Insider Buying: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Acquires £11,060.70 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).
Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 161.25 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 285.12. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.56 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.03%.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
