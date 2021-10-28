Insider Buying: SolidusGold Inc. (CVE:SDC) Director Purchases 555,555 Shares of Stock

SolidusGold Inc. (CVE:SDC) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse acquired 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,287,661 shares in the company, valued at C$655,889.49.

Shares of SDC stock opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. SolidusGold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 million and a PE ratio of -52.50.

Get SolidusGold alerts:

About SolidusGold

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SolidusGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolidusGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.