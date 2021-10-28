Insider Selling: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $2,666,600.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $139.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asana by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Asana by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Asana by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 38,153 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Asana by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

