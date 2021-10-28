Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Sells $1,365,680.40 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.