Insider Selling: CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Sells $1,365,680.40 in Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 359.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
