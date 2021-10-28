Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.88.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.
