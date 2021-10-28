Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $375,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $68.21 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.