Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

