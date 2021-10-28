Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $194.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $201.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
