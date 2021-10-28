Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $901,815.75 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

