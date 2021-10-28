Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Insider Sells 43,500 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 2,062,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 569,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 37.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 31,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

