Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $3,922,940.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $3,922,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,099,700.00.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $73.41 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.76.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

