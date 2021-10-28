Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.30. Approximately 4,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 303,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

IAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

