Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce sales of $18.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.09 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.47 billion to $77.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.85 billion to $77.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Intel stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Intel by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 477,711 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 63,118 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

