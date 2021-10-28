Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.280-$5.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.60 billion.Intel also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.900 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

