Inter Parfums, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of IPAR opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $85.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

