Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $138.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

