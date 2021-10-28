Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Banco Santander raised Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

IFS opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $412.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

