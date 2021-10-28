InterDigital (IDCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect InterDigital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.