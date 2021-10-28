International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.04. 126,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,394. The stock has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

