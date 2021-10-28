Internet Computer Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 28th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion and approximately $486.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.29 or 0.00070891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001737 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00094409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,148.03 or 1.00145720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,141.81 or 0.06783279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020578 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,166,534 coins and its circulating supply is 174,403,883 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.