Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 114,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

