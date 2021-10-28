Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,067,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

