Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 88,209 shares.The stock last traded at $152.71 and had previously closed at $153.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

