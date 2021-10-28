Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,563 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $268,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $159.38.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

