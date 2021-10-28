Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $159.35

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.35 and last traded at $158.87, with a volume of 2595016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.51.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

