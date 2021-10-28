Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,565. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.49 and a fifty-two week high of $224.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.33.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

