Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Buys New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $312.78. 479,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,359. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $881.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.