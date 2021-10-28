Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.75 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

AMZN traded up $19.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,411.73. 53,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

