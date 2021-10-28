Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $611,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

