Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $205.65. 125,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.23.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

