Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Franco-Nevada (FNV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Franco-Nevada (TSE: FNV):

10/22/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

10/21/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$200.00.

10/21/2021 – Franco-Nevada was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$201.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$200.00 to C$191.00.

9/23/2021 – Franco-Nevada is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “buy” rating and a C$156.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$205.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Franco-Nevada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$205.00 to C$200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE FNV opened at C$176.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$177.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$179.90. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$451.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

