Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/13/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $12,950,000.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.