Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS: NHYDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/27/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/14/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/7/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.
- 10/5/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 10/4/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/2/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/30/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/29/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/23/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 9/16/2021 – Norsk Hydro ASA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,453. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.62.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. Research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
